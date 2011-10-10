CLOSE
Chris Brown Serenades His Mom For Her Birthday [Video]

Chris Brown Sings Happy Birthday To His Mother

While in Charlotte, NC for his F.A.M.E. Tour, R&B singer Chris Brown took a moment to sing Happy Birthday to his mama before end Saturday night’s show.

Brown got fans to join in on the Birthday serenading, as his mother Joyce Hawkins stepped on stage for a hug from her son.

Y’all know Mama Breezy don’t play when it comes to her son though, so she deserves the love.

Joyce Hawkins

