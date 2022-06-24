Lil Wayne Joining 2022 BET Awards Performers, Presenters Announced

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne has been added to the list of artists performing at the 2022 BET Awards, as the network announced the celebrities who will be presenting awards at the event.

In an announcement, the network broke the news that “The Carter” rapper would be added to the list of performers at the awards ceremony taking place this coming weekend. The five-time Grammy Award winner will regale audiences along with other popular artists such as Babyface, Chlöe, Chance the Rapper, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Lizzo, Giveon, Roddy Ricch, Latto, Ella Mai, Muni Long, Joey Bada$$, Jack Harlow, Doechii, and Fireboy DML. New artists Gogo Murrow and OGI will be the main performers on the BET Amplified stage.

The list of presenters at this year’s BET Awards is also extensive, featuring prominent Black stars of film, TV, and music like Idris Elba, Sanaa Lathan, Daniel Kaluyaa, Nene Leakes, Eva Marcille, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Janelle Monáe, Ne-Yo, Ebony Obsidian, Will Packer, Keke Palmer, KJ Smith, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tisha Campbell, and Big Freedia among others. MC Lyte will once again be the announcer for the ceremony, with DJ Diamond Kuts serving as the musical provider throughout.

The 2022 BET Awards will also feature Sean “Diddy” Combs receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Veteran host Terence J will be in charge at the “BET Awards ’22: Red Carpet Live!” Special which will air an hour beforehand, with Pretty Wee and DJ Jae Murphy serving as correspondents. Juvenile, Victoria Monet, Saucy Santana, and Capella Gray will be among those performing during the special. Comedian Affion Crockett will be hosting BET Awards Red Carpet Twitter Live Stream Show. The awards show will also be simulcast on other networks which include MTV2, Logo, BETHER, TV Land, and VH1.

The BET 2022 Awards will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 26th at 8 P.M. ET.