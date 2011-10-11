Beyonce Responds To Plagiarism Allegations, “I Was Paying Tribute”



Beyonce Says She Didn’t Copy Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker

Beyonce has responded to allegations that she copied a popular choreographer’s dance moves for her “Countdown” video.

As previously reported choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker spoke out against Bey for her obvious copycatting calling it “rude” and “plagiarism.”

Speaking to a Danish blog she said,

“I didn’t know anything about this. I’m not mad, but this is plagiarism.”

Now Beyonce’s released a statement on the controversy denouncing claims that she plagiarized and instead saying she paid “tribute.”

“Clearly, the ballet ‘Rosas danst Rosas’ was one of many references for my video ‘Countdown.’ It was one of the inspirations used to bring the feel and look of the song to life. “I was also paying tribute to the film, ‘Funny Face’ with the legendary Audrey Hepburn. My biggest inspirations were the ’60s, the ’70s, Brigitte Bardot, Andy Warhol, Twiggy and Diana Ross. I’ve always been fascinated by the way contemporary art uses different elements and references to produce something unique.”

The co-director of her “Countdown” video has also spoken out in her defense, telling MTV that she referenced a number of German dances for the video.

“I brought Beyoncé a number or references and we picked some out together. Most were German modern dance references, believe it or not.”

In May Beyonce was scolded for stealing Italian pop star Lorella Cuccarini‘s routine for her Billboard Awards performance.