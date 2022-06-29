Here’s The Story Behind Kendrick Lamar’s Diamond Crown of Thorns

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar continue to push the culture forward in more ways than one. His new diamond crown is a customized piece exclusively made for the Compton MC.

As per Hype Beast we are getting the story behind the “HUMBLE.” rapper’s newest addition to the jewelry collection. According to the press release Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free approached Tiffany & Co. with a specific creative vision for the crown and worked directly with the house’s designers and craftspeople to realize it. The design draws inspiration from Jean Schlumberger’s iconic Thorns brooch. The archival brooch—which features a 47-carat sapphire—is on display at the House’s “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition in London this summer.

Handcrafted by four artisans over a span of 10 months, and a total of 1,300 hours setting the thousands of diamonds, these expert craftspeople brought the design to life from 16 individual pieces that were assembled to form the final design. The custom-designed crown features over 8,000 diamonds totaling over 137 carats and was crafted from high-polished titanium. Each diamond on the crown was set by hand and the prongs were also handcrafted. The custom crown is engraved with “Mr. Morale”—a reference to Lamar’s latest and fifth studio album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

You can view footage of how the concept was brought to life below.

Photo: @kendricklamar