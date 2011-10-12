Drake Says He Would Save Nicki Minaj Over Lil Wayne, Calls Wayne An Icon

Drake was a recent guest on Big Boy’s Neighborhood where he spoke on a number of topics including his YMCMB leader Lil Wayne.

Earlier this week, the Toronto rapper stopped by the Power 106 office for an interview and spoke on Lil Wayne’s Carter IV sales.

According to Drizzy, Wayne’s ability to hit just below the 1 million mark shows that he’s truly an icon.

“I just knew he’s an icon. That’s iconic status because a lot of people would argue that it wasn’t as big as Carter III was. There was no ‘Lollipop,’ there was no ‘A Milli.’ Obviously Wayne kept their attention and kept that excitement going because it takes a lot to put that many people in the stores. That is serious. That’s like diamond in a year, if we’re talking back in the day.”

Before leaving, Drake also played a game with the radio show host where he had to explain if he’d save Nicki Minaj or Lil Wayne if he saw both of them drowning in the ocean.

Without hesistation Drake says he’d save Nicki and then try to get a final “magical experience” with her.

“I would pull up Nicki. Let me justify that…*laughs* We’re in the middle of nowhere potentially we could both die[…] so I figure I could pull her up and try to get one more magical experience…No I’m not talking about music. We’re in a raft in the middle of the ocean, it might be our last…[….] I’m going to pull her up and try to persuade her to have some amazing intercourse with me.”

Listen to Drizzy talk about “saving” and having “amazing intercourse” with Nicki Minaj below.