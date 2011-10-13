CLOSE
Lupe Fiasco Responds To 50 Cent’s Diss Record

As previously reported, 50 Cent name dropped Lupe in his latest track 50’s My Favorite”(SK #11), and now the “Kick, Push” rapper has responded.

Being non-confrontational, Fiasco said he does not view Fif’s “50’s My Favorite” track as a diss track and won’t be responding.

“That’s fine, 50’s a good guy,” Fiasco said when asked for his reaction. “I got a chance to peform with him and tour with him for a little bit. You know? I don’t really look at it as a diss. I just look at it as I got fans in high places I guess.

So, [laughs], it’s all fine with me. I’m not really tripping…[Lyrical battles?] I always keep that in the chamber. They know what’s up. At the end of the day, they know what’s up. We’ll just leave it at that. But, that’s negativity. We going back to the positive.”

50 drew attention with the lyrics in his track that said:

“Oh my God/This Shyte ain’t about Shyte, so I ain’t gonna go hard/Now ‘Kick, Push, Kick Push’/Get the Fawk outta here/’Kick, Push’/You are now being hypnotized, close your eyes and say/50’s my favorite.”

Is Lupe making the right decision by avoiding any beef with 50?

