HHW Gaming: Bungie Reportedly Cooking Up A ‘Destiny’ Mobile Game

A Destiny game in the palm of your hands that you can play on the go? Bungie is reportedly cooking up a mobile version of its first-person shooter.

A Destiny Mobile Game Sounds Intriguing

A report from The Game Post states Bungie has teamed up with NetEase, a Chinese-based tech company, to create the mobile version that has reportedly been in the works for two years. An employee at NetEase may have spilled the beans in with a LinkedIn post claiming to have worked on “an unannounced FPS mobile game” with Bungie.

Also, an anonymous source who is privy to NetEase’s plans revealed to The Game Post confirmed the mobile game’s existence and that it has no connection with Destiny 2.

Per The Game Post:

Last year, TGP reported that Bungie might be working on a Destiny mobile game with NetEase Games, as the studio put out several job listings for a large mobile title in the Destiny franchise.

In addition to that, it looks like Bungie is now interested in building its own internal mobile game engine to “reach players on iOS and Android mobile platforms”.

NetEase Games is an expert when it comes to mobile games, with several huge mobile games under its belt. So, it’s safe to assume that sooner or later, Bungie will branch out the Destiny franchise to mobile devices.

Bungie Is Also Working On A New IP

Along with the rumored mobile game, Bungie is also working on a new IP described as “a character-focused multiplayer game with humor and RPG elements,” according to IGN.

Bungie has been very tight-lipped about its Destiny mobile game. We could learn more about it in the coming days, so keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for further updates.

Are you excited about a mobile version of Destiny? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: Bungie / Destiny 2