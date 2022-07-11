The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Green Spark” Are Set To Drop Soon

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Another pair of Off-White Air Force 1 Lows are set to drop and best believe they’ll be just as impossible to get as its predecessors.

According to Hypebeast, the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Green Spark” are set to release sometime soon and chances are they’re only be like 100 pairs available when they do see the light of day. Rumors have it that they’ll be part of a SNKRS stash in which heads will have to use the SNKRS app to find where the kicks are being sold and get their hustle on if they want a pair. Other’s say it could be a shock drop and some think it’ll be a “Reserve” raffle.

Regardless of how these end up being put up for sale, y’all ain’t getting a pair. We not hating, we just keeping it a buck. Still, it’s vibrant green color with metallic swoosh is something we wouldn’t mind having on our feet on a hot summer day.

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Green Spark” features bright and bold green leather uppers paired with stitched-on metallic foil midfoot Swooshes. Further detailing on the raw construction sneaker includes exposed stitching, “NIKE AIR” embroidered at the rear, reposition tongue tags, “SHOELACES” marked laces and a zip-tie tag. Finishing up the design of the shoe are matching AF1 sole units emblazoned with “AIR” text.

No word on when or where the sneakers will be releasing but best believe we’ll be trying to land a pair. We won’t, but we’ll try.

Are y’all feeling the latest Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Green Spark”? Would you rock these or resell them for the extra grand or two you’ll be pocking on the secondary market? Let us know in the comment section below.