Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin To Cross Paths In Disney+’s ‘Echo’ Series

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin have already made their MCU debuts (Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively) and now they may be once again crossing paths in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new Disney+ series.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that both Cox and D’Onofrio are set to reprise their characters in Disney+’s upcoming Echo series starring Alaqua Cox as the baddest deaf person in the MCU, Maya Lopez. Rumors had already been circulating that Krysten Ritter would be making her own MCU debut in the the Echo series as she would be reprising her role as Jessica Jones, but this latest news just made anticipation for the series that much more higher.

Sources say Echo will include a plotline in which Daredevil, whose alter ego is blind attorney Matt Murdoch, is searching out a former ally. Podcast The Weekly Planet has reported that ally is Jessica Jones, another Marvel character who toplined her own Netflix series and was played by Krysten Ritter. If Ritter as Jones does indeed make an appearance in Echo, that would leave Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the Punisher as the street-level crime fighters still left to be reintroduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Should be a hella fun series.

In Disney+’s Hawkeye it was revealed that the Kingpin as the main villain throughout the series and Maya Lopez was one of his top goons. Once she realized that Kingpin had actually done her dirty, she rebelled on her old boss and got her vengeance by the time the series ended. Not much is known about the plot for Lopez in Echo other than that she will be returning to home to get familiar with her Native American roots. How Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Kingpin will be playing a role in this remains to be seen but best believe we’ll be tuning in.

With that being said, how long before Marvel gets Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) into the MCU mix? Another year or two? As for Iron Fist (Finn Jones), y’all can leave that man alone for all we care though. Just sayin.’

Are y’all excited about Daredevil, Kingpin and Jessica Jones making their way into Disney+’s Echo series? Let us know in the comment section below.