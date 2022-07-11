RZA (Bobby Digital) “Under The Sun,” Ciara ft. Coast Contra “Jump” & More | Daily Visuals 7.11.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We may not see another Wu-Tang Clan album for a hot minute but at least some members continue to churn out work for the culture and today The Abbot of the iconic group returns with his alter ego in tow.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Under The Sun,” the RZA a.k.a Bobby Digital goes the animated route and uses samurai-ish comic book art to get his words to manifest throughout the video. Would love to see this Ninja Bobby go up against Afro-Samurai. Just sayin.’

Related Stories Man Who Shot Malcolm X Relieved Other Suspects Are Cleared After 56 Years

Back in the word of reality, Ciara shows and proves that married life hasn’t kept her from losing a step and in her Coast Contra assisted clip to “Jump” Mrs. “Goodies” Wilson throws on a cheerleading outfit and gets to rump shakin’ much to the delight of her fans and men everywhere. Russell Wilson, probably not so much. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Hotboi featuring Kodak Black, Slim 400 (RIP) featuring Mozzy and more.

RZA (BOBBY DIGITAL) – “UNDER THE SUN”

CIARA FT. COAST CONTRA – “JUMP”

HOBOI FT. KODAK BLACK – “LIVE LIFE DIE FASTER”

SLIM 400 FT. MOZZY – “HOLLA”

PESO PESO – “REBIRTH”

SIR FT. SCRIBZ RILEY – “LIFE IS GOOD”

BURNA BOY – “VANILLA”

FENIX FLEXIN – “THREAT”

JAHMIEL – “BETRAYAL”