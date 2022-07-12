Death of SLR? : Nikon Reportedly Shifting Focus On Developing Mirrorless Camera Models

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like SLR cameras are becoming a thing of the past. A new report suggests Nikon is moving on from the camera technology in favor of mirrorless options.

Is Nikon Moving On From SLR Cameras?

According to a report from Nikkei, Nikon will stop the production of new single-lens reflex cameras, the once go-to option of all photography enthusiasts for more than 60 years.

The report suggests that the company will now focus on the development of mirrorless camera models, which have now taken the photo industry by storm because they are smaller and take better quality photos.

The Japanese-based company’s decision also hinges on the notion that its cameras have lost out to smartphones that now feature potent cameras.

Per a statement from Nikon shared by The Verge, Nikon did not confirm nor deny the decision calling Nikkei’s report “speculation, and Nikon has made no announcement in this regard,” adding, “Nikon is continuing the production, sales, and service of digital SLR.”

Nikon’s statement says one thing, but the company’s actions tell an entirely different story. In June. Nikon discontinued the D3500 and D5600, its two more affordable DSLR options. Nikon said its decision to focus more on “mid to high-end cameras and lenses, targeted at professional and hobbyist photographers.” At the same time, it still works on products for younger users “for whom video is the primary focus.”

Nikon’s direct competitor, Canon, the market leader in SLR cameras, has also ditched SLR technology, revealing that its EOS-1D X Mark III will be its last flagship DSLR model.

At the time of the announcement, Canon said the “market needs are rapidly moving toward mirrorless cameras. So accordingly, we’re increasingly moving people in that direction.” Canon did hint at still making intro- and mid-range level DSLR cameras for future consumers.

Photo: David Becker / Getty