Game Responds To 50 Cent Diss

Game To Release 50 Cent Diss Track
It looks like the beef between rappers 50 Cent and Game is on once again.
Earlier this week, 50 Cent released a new song titled “Love, Hate, Loves,” dissing rapper Lil Wayne and his former G-Unit artist The Game.
In the song, 50 Cent says of Game:
“You forgot about me Beyotch I write your hits/You Know How We Do,” “You Hate it or Love it”
“ N*gga Fawk it I’m “special” that’s why your A$$ say my verse/ “You Hate it or Love it”/ They love me and hate me again.”
After hearing 50’s latest diss track, Game took to Twitter to promise a counter attack:
After signing with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment in 2003, The Game joined 50 Cent’s G-Unit, releasing his first album, The Documentary,
through Aftermath/G-Unit/Interscope in 2005.
The album featured the 50 Cent assisted hit single “Hate It or Love It.”
Game was later kicked out of G-Unit and has continued a heated, seemingly never-ending rivalry.
We’ll have to check back on this story when Game releases his response diss song. We know it’s coming.