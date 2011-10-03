The Diplomats Talk Past With Jay-Z, Dropping His “Oh Boy” Verse & “Kidnapping” Mariah Carey [Video]

Diplomats Talk Time On The Roc

The reassembled Diplomats were recently in the Red Bull Academy’s “Five Out of Five” tour and during the interview sessions with Miss Info shed some light on their time on Roc A Fella records and their relationship with Jay-Z.

Cam and Juelz spoke of one incident where they X’d a Hov verse from the bubbling “Oh Boy” remix.

“So we walk up into the studio room, and [Young] Guru pulls up ‘Oh Boy,’ with a Jay-Z verse,” said Juelz. “On top of the Jay-Z verse, he’s dissing Nas!” Cam made [Guru] erase the verse…to the point where Cam told Guru, ‘You better erase that, I don’t ever want to hear that.”

Cam went on to say Jay’s unsettling ways is part of what started their fall out.

“That’s been going on with me and him forever, said Cam. My first album ever, he comes in to see the Sony studio, he comes in like, ‘Yo, lemme talk to you for a minute? “‘I wanted to tell you, I didn’t know you was that nice.’ …I said, ‘I appreciate it, maybe we can do something for my album.’ He said, ‘I’m not here to lobby for a spot on your album.'”

Check out the entire 2 part interview below where the Dips also talk about touring Destiny’s Child and working with Mariah Carey courtesy of Real Talk NY: