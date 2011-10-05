Uncle Luke Threatens To Revoke Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled’s Miami Residency

Lil Wayne And DJ Khaled Are Gonna Lose Their Miami Residency

Uncle Luke has had enough and is putting his foot down when it comes to out-of-town rappers taking residence in Miami and not contributing to the community.

Luther Campbell, once member of the 2 Live Crew and former Miami mayoral candidate is threatening Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Diddy and any other rapper that lives in Miami, Florida but is not an active contributor to the city’s economy or residents.

Luke spoke to the Miami New Times and offered a January 1st deadline to these artists before they lose their access to go to clubs, ball games and touch Miami women.

“I’m tired of seeing these cats using up our beaches, soaking up our sunshine, taking over the nightclubs, and sleeping with our women without investing anything into the community. I want to know when Lil Wayne is going to do more than show up courtside at the American Airlines Arena,” Campbell said.

Luke isn’t just salty about them taking up space, he wants them to give back.

“Just cause Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled are from New Orleans doesn’t mean they don’t have to be a part of the community. They’re getting rich under fun and sun.

They rap in their songs about King of Diamonds and LIV nightclub, where Lil Wayne was partying it up with Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks after they beat the Miami Heat for the NBA championship.”

“I want to see them doing fundraisers to help youth sports and after school programs. I want to see them at FCAT rallies. I want to see them do like Pitbull who works closely with the Kiwanis Club in Little Havana and DJ Irie who puts on a charity weekend for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

Does Luke have a point? And how will he enforce the threat after the deadline if they don’t contribute?