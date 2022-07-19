HHW Gaming: LEGO’s Latest Kit Lets You Build Your Own Atari 2600 Retro Console

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Want to own, no, build a piece of video game history? You can with Lego’s latest kit, which pays homage to the iconic Atari 2600 console.

The Atari 2600 Is The Lastest Retro Console To Get The Lego Treatment

Lego announced the Atari 2600 would be the next retro gaming console to be turned into a lego kit. The toy version of the classic video game console is based on the 1980 version of the console that made its debut in 1977.

Putting it together will require patience and time. It consists of 2,532 pieces, so this is right up there for the expert builders and could be a challenge for those who casually mess around with the Danish toy company’s building blocks.

“The Atari 2600 was one of the most memorable gifts I got as a kid,” Lego designer Chris McVeigh said in a statement. “This is why it has been such an incredible experience to bring two icons together, Atari and Lego, in this awesome set. We hope that building this classic console takes you back to those halcyon days when a handful of pixels meant a world of adventure.”

The reveal of the kit comes just two years after it announced a kit for Nintendo’s classic NES console. That kit blew the minds of gamers at the time because it featured a buildable console and CRT TV. The Atari 2600 Lego kit does not come with a TV, but it does have some cool features that will wow you.

The kit comes with a classic, movable controller, and when fully constructed, it opens up to reveal a diorama of a 1980s living room. Like the NES kit, the Atari 2600 variation also features three game cartridges, Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede, that can be inserted into the console.

But wait, there’s more. The kit also includes three external diorama recreations of the retro games.

Super Mario Bros. King Bowser Is Coming To San Diego Comic-Con

The Atari 2600 announcement also comes after Lego showed off a “king-sized” version of Mario’s nemesis Bowser. Lego reveals the build will be”a fully animated 663,900 pieces, taking over San Diego Comic-Con 21-24th of July.” So no, it won’t be for sale, sorry folks.

BUT, if you want to get your hands on the Atari 2600 kit, it drops on August 1st for $239.99, just in time for Atari’s 50th anniversary.

Photo: GamesMaster Magazine / Getty