HHW Gaming: LEGO Is Dropping A Nintendo Entertainment System Building Kit For Adults

As expected, the set will set you back some coins costing $230.

LEGO edition of classic Nintendo Entertainment System

Source: LEGO / Nintendo

Yup, adults still play with LEGO, and this latest kit is precisely why.

LEGO announced Tuesday (Jul.14) that it will be continuing its partnership with Nintendo. Following the release of its Super Mario starter sets, the iconic company known for its plastic building blocks revealed a Nintendo Entertainment System building kit for adults is on the way.

The kit mimics the classic NES gaming console and is comprised of a whopping  2,646-piece set. It will allow you to build a functional console, wired controller, Super Mario Bros. cartridge, and a retro television set. The once fully constructed the console even opens, allowing you to insert the game cartridges and secure it inside just like the real thing.

The TV set features a flat 8-bit model of Mario in the game’s opening level, which can be operated by using the lever on the side of the retro television set.

LEGO edition of classic Nintendo Entertainment System

Source: LEGO / Nintendo

A real cool feature shown in the announcement trailer is you can bring the set to life with sound by docking the LEGO Mario figure from the Super Mario starter course with retro TV.  A very cool touch indeed.

LEGO edition of classic Nintendo Entertainment System

Source: LEGO / Nintendo

As expected, the set will set you back some coins costing $230. But if you’re in video games, LEGO, and are a serious collector of all things cool, this set is totally worth it. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System drops August 1, and we’re sure it will probably sell out rather quickly. You can learn more about it by watching the video below.

Photo: LEGO / Nintendo

