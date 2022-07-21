‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel Surrenders To Fulton County PD On Animal Cruelty Charges

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ceaser Emanuel is in a world of trouble. The now former Black Ink Crew star has turned himself in to Fulton County PD on animal cruelty charges that include a felony charge.

Last month, video footage of Ceaser allegedly abusing one of his dogs made its way onto the Internet. As you can expect, despite alleged claims of abuse by his daughter (that even made it onto the show), it was the suspected animal cruelty that made VH1 quickly move to fire their reality star. The Bronx native has adamantly denied that he was abusing the dog, claiming he was trying to break up a fight between two of his pets.

But now, he has to answer to the authorities. TMZ reports that Ceaser turned himself in to Fulton County PD on Wednesday, July 20, per a spokesperson. Yes, there is even a mugshot so that you know it’s real.

The tattoo artist and shop owner is reportedly looking at two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and one felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Said his rep in a statement, “Although his actions were not appropriate at all, [Ceasar] is sincerely apologetic and feels extremely bad. He is dealing with death threats which is causing him fear and depression. His only goal was to build an empire to help build jobs and bring the black community in the tattoo industry successful given that the community is limited there.”

Ceasar maintains that it was an ex-girlfriend that leaked the ring video that has gotten him in a heap of trouble. He better have a thorough attorney on deck.