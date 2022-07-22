Josh Hawley Caught On Video Fleeing From Same Jan. 6 Rioters He Caped For

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The latest hearing on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol held by the select committee revealed even more damning footage – including a clip of GOP Senator Josh Hawley running away from rioters he had embraced hours earlier.

On Thursday night (July 21st), the House Select Committee that is investigating the attack on the Capitol and the involvement of former President Donald Trump held a primetime hearing. The hearing included more highly damning revelations that incriminated Trump, as well as highlighting how dangerous the day truly was for members of Congress. One revelation featured Josh Hawley, the Republican Senator from Missouri who earlier in the day had cheered on the mob by raising a fist in the air to show his support. Committee member Elaine Luria (D-VA.) said that a member of the Capitol Police said in testifying that the move “riled up the crowd, and it bothered her greatly because he was doing it in a safe space protected by the officers and the barriers.”

Luria then surprised the crowd by revealing Hawley’s action as the mob breached the Capitol and made their way to the floor where the Senate convened. “Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol. See for yourself.” she said before the committee played unseen footage of the senator running through the hallways of the building. It was then played again in slow motion, as the chamber burst into laughter.

The video provoked a slew of reactions mocking Hawley as well, seeing as how the Missouri politician had capitalized on the situation by selling mugs emblazoned with the photo of his fist pump for $20 on his website. Since then, he’s made it a point to be an obnoxious supporter of hard right-wing positions and has not shied away from being a Trump supporter even in his consistent denials about the 2020 Presidential election results. Mallory Nees compiled a thread of remixed videos of Hawley running set to various musical themes including the theme song from The Benny Hill Show.

Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone was interviewed by Politico reporter J.C. Washington afterward. When asked about his opinion on the video, he replied: “Josh Hawley is a b—h.”