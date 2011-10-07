J.Cole On Last Call With Carson Daly [Video]

J. Cole On The Carson Daly Show

After making a national television appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, J. Cole made another late night TV appearance on Last Call Call With Carson Daly.

Having the #1 album in the country will get you those plugs…

Here Cole World explains how he went from trying to pass Jay-Z a beat tape to becoming Jay-Z’s first artist signed to Roc Nation.

Watch J. Cole’s Carson Daly spotlight below:

