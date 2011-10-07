CLOSE
HomeNews

J.Cole On Last Call With Carson Daly [Video]

Leave a comment

J. Cole On The Carson Daly Show

After making a national television appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, J. Cole made another late night TV appearance on Last Call Call With Carson Daly.

Having the #1 album in the country will get you those plugs…

Here Cole World explains how he went from trying to pass Jay-Z a beat tape to becoming Jay-Z’s first artist signed to Roc Nation.

Watch J. Cole’s Carson Daly spotlight below:

Watch More Videos Here

Carson Daly , cole world , j. cole. jay-z , jay-z , roc nation

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close