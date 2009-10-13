50 Cent To Drop 2 DVDs With The Release Of “Before I Self Destruct”

From the looks of it, Curtis “50 Cent Jackson” will finally unveil his fourth album Before I Self Destruct on Monday, November 23, 2009, one day early before the typical new release Tuesdays. The long awaited album will also include a free DVD of a full-length original movie entitled Before I Self Destruct.

Written, directed and starring 50, the film is a coming of age story about an inner city youth raised by a hardworking single mother. When his dream of becoming a basketball player fails to materialize, he finds himself employed in a supermarket. After his mother is tragically gunned down, Clarence (played by 50) is consumed by revenge and takes up a life of crime in order to support his younger brother.

But that’s not all, giving consumers a bang for their buck, 50 is also offering even more for Hip-Hop fans with Before I Self Destruct. For a limited time, the package will also include a second DVD featuring “Two Turntables And A Microphone: The Life And Death Of Jam Master Jay,” a documentary about 50 Cent’s late mentor and friend.

Hip-Hop pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC gave 50 Cent his first big break in music by signing him to JMJ Records in the late 1990s. In fact, 50’s first official recording was an appearance on a 1998 JMJ-produced Onyx album and Jay produced 50 Cent’s first, though unreleased, album.

50 Cent executive produced the documentary and appears in the 85-minute film, along with Rev Run, Russell Simmons, Jay-Z, and others.

Before I Self Destruct, the album, will feature Dr. Dre and Eminem as he did on Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, his first official album. With Dr. Dre and Eminem producing and guesting, Before I Self Destruct is said to be darker and harder than 2007’s Curtis, as shown by the grimy single and video to “OK, You’re Right” (produced by Dr. Dre), which was released earlier this year.

50 also dropped his new book last month, “The 50th Law,” which now sits atop the “Best Sellers List.” Co-written by author Robert Greene (“The 48 Laws Of Power”), the book is meant to serve as a blueprint and motivational guide for success.