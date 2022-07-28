HHW Gaming: XSET Continues To Grow, Adds Popular Tattoo Artist Joaquin Ganga To The Roster

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

XSET continues to be the “world’s fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization” thanks to big signees. Keeping with that trend, Joaquin Ganga, aka Ganga, is the latest influential person to REP THE SET.

XSET & Ganga Come Together To Build Gaming Stations

XSET dropped the news of Ganga’s signing on Wednesday (Jul.27). The tattoo artist, entrepreneur, and artist born and raised in Spain is best known for his work on names like Drake, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr, Canelo Alvarez, Tyga, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Anthony Davis, Lil Durk and many more.

Ganga is also the CEO of two tattoo studios, one in Murcia, Spain, and one in Los Angeles, California, and also founding two academies for aspiring tattoo artists, one in Murcia and Madrid.

Ganga and XSET’s union will see them work together to create gaming lounges in Ganga Studio locations in Los Angeles, California, and Murcia, Spain. XSET also is working on partnerships with Ganga and multiple gaming studios “while creating various forms of content in the process.”

Along with the announcement, XSET will drop the first of three installments of Ganga x XSET merchandise. A matte black custom Xbox skin that features “designs of Ganga’s infamous “nomad” figurine and Dalì artwork” is in the works.

Honored To Rep The Set

“The amazing thing about tattooing and gaming is that both of these cultures have crossed paths and have even intertwined with different communities for many years,” said Ganga. “XSET is the one esports organization that has truly brought together and cultivated communities of people from art, gaming, music, fashion, and sports. It really is an honor to be officially partnering with a group of people who can appreciate how these communities can harmonize.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Ganga to the XSET family,” said XSET Chief Innovation Officer Lonnie Anthony in a press release. “When I came on as Chief Innovation Officer, I definitely wanted to make a splash with my first signee within the organization. Ganga is the best artist in the world, and he embodies the crossover between the different verticals that XSET represents (art, gaming, music, fashion, sports). The world is just beginning to wake up to the genius of Ganga, and we look forward to helping him make his mark in the area of gaming. We’re also excited to bring Spanish, Hispanic, and Latino culture to our XSET community and the general gaming and esports communities through entertainment, talent, and diversity & inclusion initiatives.”

Ganga joins a star-studded XSET roster that includes Hip-Hop stars Swae Lee, Ozuna, and Tee Grizzley, NFL superstar Ezekiel Elliot and BMX legend Nigel Sylvester.

—

Photo: XSET / Ganga