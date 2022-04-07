HHW Gaming: Hip-Hop Star Tee Grizzley Links With XSET To Give Former Inmates An Extra Life

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley is the latest big name to rep the set officially.

Wednesday (Apr.6), it was announced Tee Grizzley would be joining XSET, the world’s most diverse, innovative, socially conscious gaming, esports, and lifestyle organization. The “First Day Out” crafter is a huge gamer and credits video games for keeping him off the streets and out of trouble. Wanting to return the favor, Grizzley is using his partnership with XSET to teach people, more specifically former inmates, that video games are not just for fun but can be used to earn a living.

The new initiative will see Grizzley and XSET “provide personal consoles to ex-inmates that are looking to create a positive change in their life and invite them to join his Grizzley Gang to play in his Grand Theft Auto Role-playing server.” Grizzley dropped the announcement on his Grand Theft Auto RP server, a history-making moment becoming the first talent to join a game organization live in-game.

“I’m excited to join XSET and take Grizzley Gang Gaming to the next level,” said Grizzley. “I’ve always loved gaming for fun, but now it’s so much more than that. I’ve seen how this industry can really change lives, and I can’t wait to provide more opportunities for people who have faced similar challenges and adversities as I have.”

“XSet is about pushing boundaries and redefining the gaming world,” said XSET CBDO and co-founder Clinton Sparks. “We are excited to welcome Tee Grizzley to the set to help give a second chance to those who need one, as well as continuing to introduce gaming to those unfamiliar with the opportunities it provides. XSET is building the world’s greatest culture club, and Tee, with his music, gaming, and entrepreneurial spirit, is an amazing representation of what that means.”

Grand Theft Auto RP is very popular for those who don’t know, especially in the streaming world. In the game, players literally role play as their in-game avatars and live out real-world scenarios in the game.

Grizzley’s love for video games dates back to spending countless hours as a child playing Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 and Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland. While he is widely known for his rap career, he is also a big-time Twitch streamer, and many flocks to the streaming service to watch his adventures in the world of Grand Theft Auto RP.

The announcement also revealed the drop of the first of three installments of Tee Grizzley x XSET merchandise available in a merchandise store inside Tee Grizzley’s GTA server. Proceeds from sales will help purchase personal consoles to be given to the former inmates to help them pursue their passion for gaming.

We love to hear it.

—

Photo: XSET / Tee Grizzley