Tee Grizzley ft. Big Sean “Trenches,” Lil Yachty & Krispylife Kidd “Krispy Boat,” & More | Daily Visuals 9.24.20

Big Sean is only a few weeks removed from dropping his latest album Detroit 2 and though he should be out here promoting his latest effort he has no problem sharing some shine with his fellow rap peers.

Today the Detroit representative links up with TG for the visuals to “Trenches” where the two get their morning started with cereal, dog walking, and a bed riddled with big face Benjamins. Best believe strippers are gonna be trying to get into that bedroom after watching this video.

Elsewhere Lil Yachty and KrispyLife Kidd get their cook on and in their clip to “Krispy Boat” run a food truck where they turn up on their break… and probably while they’re cooking too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work Grafh featuring Eric Bellinger, Bruse Wane, and more.

TEE GRIZZLEY & BIG SEAN – “TRENCHES”

LIL YACHTY & KRISPYLIFE KIDD – “KRISPY BOAT”

LIGHTSKINKEISHA – “FLOOD MY WRIST”

GRAFH FT. ERIC BELLINGER – “MY BLESSING”

BRUSE WANE – “AMAZING”

MOZZY – “NEVER LACKIN”

BERNER FT. TEE GRIZZLEY – “R.I.P”

LIZA OWEN – “GETTING GOOD”