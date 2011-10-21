Eminem Gets His Movie Greenlit And Talks Drug Addiction With GQ

Eminem Opens Up About Drug Addiction, Recovery

Eminem talked about his addiction to drugs and his road to recovery in GQ magazine. The Grammy Award-winning rapper said he realized after a long battle with drugs that his addiction was indeed a disease.

“I’m very much a creature of habit,” Em told GQ. “If I’m used to waking up in the morning and having [a Red Bull], I could do it every morning for the next ten years straight until I find something else to move on to. So if I’m used to taking a Vicodin when I wake up in the morning because I’m hungover from ­drinking or taking pills.”

The hard copy is on stands now. In other news that Marshall Mathers can be happy about is Sony Pictures Entertainment picking up his film Southpaw, which was shelved by Dreamworks over the summer.

Hollywood Reporter details Em’s second starring role since 8 Mile as a story of “a boxer who rises to the top only to see tragedy strike, forcing him to mount a personal and professional comeback.”