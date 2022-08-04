Teyana Taylor’s Husband Iman Shumpert Popped For Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco
, Director of Content
Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.
HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for felony marijuana possession at a Dallas airport. Teyana Taylor’s hubby got pinched with what’s described as a “sizeable” amount of weed at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30.
TMZ Sports reports that the authorities got a call about a “potential drug violation” a little before 3pm after TSA screeners found a plastic bag loaded with a “green leafy substance” in Shump’s bag. He admitted it was weed, and this is where the struggle only intensifies.
A mobile test confirmed it was marijuana and he had 6.12 ounces of the stuff—we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and say it was definitely for personal use. Regardless, the 32-year-old was arrested for marijuana possession. Reportedly, he was on his way to Los Angeles to visit his daughter, but he obviously missed that particular flight.
Shump was cuffed and taken to the airport jail without incident. If convicted, he’s looking at two years in jail and a $10,000. Considering the 2016 NBA champ doesn’t have a reputation of being a knucklehead, we don’t expect him to do any time.
But it is Texas, so make sure that lawyer is on point, Shump. The Dancing With The Stars winner has two daughters with his R&B singer wife.