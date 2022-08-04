Teyana Taylor’s Husband Iman Shumpert Popped For Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for felony marijuana possession at a Dallas airport. Teyana Taylor’s hubby got pinched with what’s described as a “sizeable” amount of weed at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30.

TMZ Sports reports that the authorities got a call about a “potential drug violation” a little before 3pm after TSA screeners found a plastic bag loaded with a “green leafy substance” in Shump’s bag. He admitted it was weed, and this is where the struggle only intensifies.