Brand Down: The Kid Mero Talks About “Desus & Mero” Split And Show’s End

As many are still reeling from the breakup of the podcasting team of Desus & Mero, more light has been shed on the situation by The Kid Mero himself in a recent interview.

During an appearance on the Basic! Podcast on SiriusXM Radio, Mero (real name Joel Martinez) elaborated publicly for the first time about the end of the longtime creative partnership with Desus Nice (real name Daniel Baker) which was precluded by Showtime announcing the end of their late-night talk show series Desus & Mero after four seasons. “Desus and I had discussed pursuing separate interests over a year prior to the show coming to an end and that conversation solidified us in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to operate independent of one another,” Mero said. “As far back as June of last year we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals.”

There was speculation that the two, who first collaborated on their Bodega Boys podcast back in 2015, had split over differences concerning their manager Victor Lopez and concerns that Showtime had expressed about him. Mero rebuffed those speculations, but did express that making the move to go solo was hard, but “the intent was to go our separate ways in a way that is supportive of each other,” with him concluding, “At the end of the day when things are winding down you got to recognize that they are winding down and not supermax Patrick Ewing when he has two [knee pads] and his career is coming to a close.”

Mero spoke more about Lopez’s role in boosting his career, which has seen him in the Netflix comedy film Vampires vs. the Bronx and recently with Desus in ESPN’s documentary about Yankees great Derek Jeter, The Captain. He plans to concentrate on writing for the time being. “I started writing so [I want to] dig a lot more into that, features, series, books, I want to get into all of that,” he said.