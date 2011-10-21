CLOSE
2011 Soul Train Awards Nominees Unveiled; Kanye West, Chris Brown & Beyonce Lead The Way

Kanye West, Chris Brown and Beyonce lead the way in Soul Train Award nominations with five each according the full list of nominees that was recently released. Kelly Rowland and Adele also look to win big when the award show is taped November 17 in Atlanta with three nominations a piece.

 The 24 annual edition of the STA’s scheduled performers include Robin Thicke, Jill Scott, Mindless Behavior, Melanie Fiona, Lloyd and others.

The award show airs November 27 on BET.

Song of the Year
“So In Love” – Jill Scott (featuring Anthony Hamilton)
“Motivation” – Kelly Rowland (featuring Lil Wayne)
“Sure Thing” – Miguel
“Rolling in the Deep” – Adele
“She Ain’t You” – Chris Brown
“All of the Lights” – Kanye West

Best Male R&B/Soul Artist
Trey Songz
Chris Brown
Cee Lo Green
R. Kelly
Eric Benet

Miguel

Best Female R&B/Soul Artist
Kelly Rowland
Beyoncé
Marsha Ambrosius
Jennifer Hudson
Jill Scott
Mary J. Blige

Centric Award
Ledisi
Raphael Saddiq
Bilal
Anthony David
Aloe Blacc

Best New Artist
Bruno Mars
Marsha Ambrosius
Miguel
Frank Ocean

Album of the Year
Passion Pain & Pleasure – Trey Songz
21 – Adele
F.A.M.E. – Chris Brown
Light of the Sun – Jill Scott
4 – Beyoncé » Watch the Throne – Jay Z/Kanye West

Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Moment for Life – Nicki Minaj
All of the Lights – Kanye West
Look at Me Now – Chris Brown (featuring Busta Rhymes and Lil Wayne)
Out of My Head – Lupe Fiasco
Otis – Jay Z/Kanye West

Record of the Year (The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award)
“Rolling in the Deep” – Adele
“Far Away” – Marsha Ambrosius
“Best Thing I Never Had” – Beyoncé
“Good Man” – Raphael Saddiq
“Hold My Hand” (duet with Akon) – Michael Jackson

Best Dance Performance
“Motivation” – Kelly Rowland
“Only Girl in the World”/”What’s My Name” – Rihanna
“Run the World (Girls)” – Beyoncé
“She Ain’t You” – Chris Brown
“Walking” – Mary Mary
“Pretty Girl Rock” – Keri Hilson

Best Caribbean Performance
“Bend Over” – Machel Montano
“Man Down” – Rihanna
“Delilah” – Movado
“Wotless” – Kes The Band
“Summertime” – Vybz Kartel

Best Gospel Performance
“I Smile” – Kirk Franklin
“Walking” – Mary Mary
“Heaven Hear My Heart” – Trin-I-Tee 5:7
“I Believe” – James Fortune feat. Shawn McLemore
“More” – Cece Winans

