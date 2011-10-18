DMX Fires Management, “I’ve Cut These Thieves Out Of My Life”

DMX Sets The Record Straight On Fake Reps

DMX vowed to leave the drugs alone and now he’s separating himself from his old management as well.

A new way of life calls for new surroundings and X released a statement to RapFix which said, “I fired my old management team the day I got out of prison. My money and career have been sabotaged for long enough. Makin’ music and performing for my fans, that’s what I’m doin’ now. The Dog is back and I’ve cut these thieves out of my life.”

His new manager Jason Fowler of J-Mike Management & Entertainment stated that there were fake shows being set up and deposits were made but DMX knew nothing about the performances.

“All bookings must be through his new management team, because DMX is not responsible for any transactions that are not through J-Mike Management & Entertainment,” said Fowler in the statement. So if you want to know what’s up with DMX or if you’re interested in booking the rehabilitated dog then the place to go is www.theofficialdmx.com.