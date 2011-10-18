Lala & Carmelo, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Attend Angela Yee’s ‘Bottles & Strikes’ [Photos]

Lala & Carmelo, Jay-Z & Beyonce Attend ‘Bottles & Strikes’

Mike Kyser and Angela Yee celebrated their 2 year anniversary of ‘Bottles & Strikes’ last night at Frames Bowling Lounge NYC.

The star studded event brought out the likes of Lala & Carmelo alongside Estelle, Terrence J, Sean Pecas, Melyssa Ford, Vado, Maino, Joe Budden, DJ Clue, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.

Even Jay-Z and Beyonce reportedly made an appearance but refused to pose for photogs.

The event also served as the celebration for Lala’s off-Broadway debut of “Love, Loss and What I Wore.”

AllEyesOnWho was in the building to capture the photos, check out the anniversary edition of Bottles & Strikes below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »