HHW Gaming: Microsoft Unveils Its First-Ever “Singing Xbox Controller”

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Did you ever want your controller to sing to you? Well, your wish has come true thanks to the singing Xbox controller.

Microsoft has teamed up with Interscope Records, DJ benny blanco, K-Pop band BTS and rapper/actor/gamer Snoop Dogg to celebrate the release of their new single “Bad Decisions” with its first-ever singing Xbox controller.

The controller’s frame is decked out in red with white thumbsticks, D-PAD, and a speaker on the back right below the battery cover. “Bad Decisions” plus the artists’ names are also written in white on the front of the controller.

With a button press, “Bad Decisions” will play through the controller’s speaker. The controller will surely stand out among your collection and will most definitely become a collector’s item.

If you want to get your hands on the controller, it won’t be for sale, but you can win one by simply following Xbox’s official Twitter account and retweeting the tweet below.

That’s not the only sweet gift that Microsoft is giving away. Forza Horizon 5 players can also land a free custom vehicle designed in the theme of the single’s artwork. There will also be a QR code that will allow players to listen to “Bad Decisions” while partaking in the Horizon festival in the game.

Players can add the “Bad Decisions” edition of the 1971 Meyers Manx and Livery by accessing the in-game “Gifts” tab within the Message Center.

The “Bad Decisions” singing Xbox controller is the latest collaboration from Microsoft.

The company has shown off some eye-catching custom consoles and controllers with Gucci, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Stranger Things, Thor: Love and Thunder, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and Halo Infinite.

Good luck getting your hands on this one-of-a-kind controller.

—

Photo: Xbox