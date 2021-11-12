HHW Gaming: Feast Your Eyes On The Xbox & Gucci Limited Edition Anniversary Set [Photos]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week, Xbox and Gucci teased something was on the way . Now we have confirmation.

Friday (Nov.12), Xbox unveiled its luxurious limited edition anniversary set it has with Gucci, and it’s niiiiccceeeeee. The two companies decided to join forces to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary and Gucci’s 100th birthday with this Gucci Xbox Bundle.

The bundle is a nod to the past, present, and future while celebrating the union between fashion and gaming. It also is designed to promote and celebrate self-expression. The bundle which features Microsoft’s already hard-to-find next-gen console will indeed be limited, with only 100 being produced.

Per a press release from Gucci:

The project speaks of Gucci’s quest in seeking out new cultural areas to explore, always with a view to encourage the promotion of character and self-expression. For gaming fans, enthusiasts, and aficionados, this exclusive console and its carrying case area collectible, eclectic set, with nods to the past, present, and future. The new Gucci and Xbox collaboration comes after the House’s previous exploration of the world of games and video games, both through those it has designed for its own app, as well as through its collaborations with Mattel Creations, 100 Thieves Roblox, Zepeto, Animal Crossing, content creators from The Sims 4’s community, and FNATIC among others.

Inside the iconic Gucci luggage, those fortunate to get their hands on one of these bundles will get a custom Xbox Series X console laser-engraved with a GG-pattern, two Xbox Wireless Controllers in Carbon Black featuring Gucci’s Web stripe in red and blue, and, of course, an Xbox Game Pass membership.

The announcement of this latest Xbox Series X bundles arrives ahead of Xbox’s 20th-anniversary celebration going down Monday, November 15.

The Xbox and Gucci Limited Edition Anniversary Set drops globally on November 17. To learn more about the bundle, head here, and to see more photos hit the gallery below.

Photo: Xbox / Gucci and Xbox Limited Edition Anniversary Set