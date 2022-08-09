Fetty Wap Arrested For Threatening To Fatally Fade A Snitch On FaceTime, Allegedly

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Fetty Wap has once again run afoul of the law and got himself pinched for using FaceTime to threaten someone this past Monday (August 8).

According to The New York Post, the “Trap Queen” rapper was arrested in New Jersey for allegedly threatening to kill someone during a FaceTime call this past December 21, 2021. Apparently Fetty dialed up “John Doe” to call him a rat while brandishing the handgun and threatened to murk him saying “Imma kill you and everybody you with.”

That in itself was a violation of state law and also Fetty’s conditions of release so he ended up back in the clink. Unfortunately for Fetty, Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked the rapper’s bond pending trial in his drug trafficking case at a bail revocation hearing in Central Islip federal court. Fetty’s attorney claims the rapper was set up by events that unfolded just days earlier.

Fetty Wap’s attorney, Elizabeth Macedonio, said her client was entrapped on the phone call by someone who had, days earlier, posted a photo of his dead 4-year-old daughter.

“I”m happy she’s dead because her father is a rat,” the person who the rapper allegedly threatened had written in the caption.

“He was very manipulative in trying to get a rise out of Mr. Maxwell, to agitate him in a way no parent would have to face…the death of one’s 4-year-old daughter is something no one should use as a ploy,” Macedonio told Judge Locke.

Fetty’s daughter, Lauren, passed away in July 2021 of complications caused by congenital heart arrhythmia.

Though the judge admitted he was sympathetic to the fact that Fetty had lost his daughter, he ordered the rapper detained due to the seriousness of the allegations.