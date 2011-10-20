Cee-Lo Performing At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Cee-Lo Performing At The VS Fashion Show

Grammy Award-winning artist Cee Lo Green will join the star-studded line-up on The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airing Tuesday, Nov. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

As previously reported, Kanye has already been announced as a performer alongside Maroon 5.

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel will open the lingerie runway show which will also star Supermodels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, Doutzen Kroes, Erin Heatherton, Lily Aldridge, Lindsey Ellingson, and a bevy of other Victoria’s Secret Angels.

The show will also include red carpet interviews, model profiles and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the world’s most celebrated fashion show.

The runway looks will include over-the-top lingerie embellished with SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS, iconic Angel wings and the $2.5 million Fantasy Treasure Bra worn by Supermodel Miranda Kerr.