Fabolous ft. French Montana “Say Less,” YG “Toxic” & More | Daily Visuals 8.12.22

It’s been a few years since we’ve gotten a new project from Fabolous as Summertime Shootout 3 dropped in 2019, but today the Brooklyn rapper returns to the rap scene with some assistance from the Boogie Down.

Linking up with French Montana for the visuals to “Say Less,” Fabolous and Montana hit up a fancy Chinese restaurant where they’re joined by a gang of attractive Asian women who know how to work those folding fans and turn them into seductive accessories. That ain’t easy to do, b. Women be using them joints like they swatting away flies and whatnot.

Back on the West Coast, LA representative YG surely loves himself different ladies and for his clip to “Toxic” woos a thick young lady before she finds out he’s been playing her the whole time. Go snooping on someone phone and you gonna find what you looking for. That goes for men and women.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Cordae, Ari Lennox, and more.

FABOLOUS FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “SAY LESS”

YG – “TOXIC”

CORDAE – “SO WITH THAT”

ARI LENNOX – “HOODIE”

TOOSII – “LONELY”

PESO PESO – “GLOCKS”

BEANIE MAN – “ONE MORE TIME”

K CAMP – “HOLY SPIRIT”

BABYFACE RAY – “ANOTHA ONE”

LOYLE CARNER FT. JOHN AGARD – “GEORGETOWN”

LIL ZAY OSAMA FT. G HERBO – “CHASE EM DOWN”