‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ On Netflix Gets Teaser Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Guillermo del Toro is probably one of the most underrated horror/fantasy minds of our time and though he’s been keeping a low profile for a hot minute already it seems like he’s ready to return with a big splash come Halloween.

We finally got our first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and judging from the looks of it, we’re in for one helluva devilish time. According to HypeBeast the upcoming anthology will be comprised of eight gruesome tales (two of which will come from Del Toro himself) which promises to “showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities.” Having handpicked the stories and directors for this new and exciting series, Guillermo del Toro is hoping to give fans of the horror genre something to get lost in for All Hallow’s Eve 2022.

“With Cabinet of Curiosities what I’m trying to say is ‘Look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time,” the Oscar winning director says.

We. Can’t Wait.

Check out the teaser trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it premiers on Netflix this October 25th.