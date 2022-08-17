Pay Up: Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sues Triller For $28M Over VERZUZ Deal

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

VERZUZ was launched at the height of the pandemic by megastar producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and they elevated the platform to a level that a deal with Triller commenced. However, it appears that the deal has turned sour and the pair launched a $28 million lawsuit in the direction of their business partners.

According to a report from The Washington Post, the filing of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s VERZUZ lawsuit against Triller took place on Tuesday (August 16) and it appears that Triller has defaulted on paying the creators of the platform.

“To date, Defendants have failed and refused to make any payment to [Swizz Beatz and Timbaland] of the past due sums due and owing,” reads a portion of the lawsuit. It claims that Triller hasn’t made payments on the VERZUZ deal since the top of 2022 and skipped a settlement payment in March.

Triller, a social media and visual content application, landed in hot water in 2021 after promising 300 Black content creators $14 million plus equity in relation to a deal to support the group. Those creators claim that Triller routinely skipped payments on that deal from the onset. To date, that matter is still ongoing.

