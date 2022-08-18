Bun B & Cory Mo ft. Devin The Dude “Feel Good,” Fabolous “1 Thing Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 8.17.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bun B’s been one of the South’s longest running representatives in the Hip-Hop game and if he’s proven anything over the decades it’s that he’s still got plenty left in his pen when he puts it to the pad.

Linking up with Cory Mo and Devin The Dude for the visuals to “Feel Good,” Bun and company get their grown men on as they enjoy a sunny day with their friends and family complete with some BBQ, poker cards and some “Panda” Dunks. Bun needs to send some of those legendary Trill Burgers our way, b. We hangry ‘round these parts, B.

Back in NYC, Fabolous gives us a sneak peak into how he stays fresh to death and for his clip to “1 Thing Freestyle” goes on a shopping spree at an exclusive boutique that even has an old school Street Fighter II arcade machine. Classic ish.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y and Fuse, Key Glock, and more.

BUN B & CORY MO FT. DEVIN THE DUDE – “FEEL GOOD”

FABOLOUS – “1 THING FREESTYLE”

CURREN$Y & FUSE – “DON’T WAIT ON IT”

KEY GLOCK – “FROM NOTHING”

PEEZY – “HOW I’M LIVING”

DANILEIGH – “HEARTBREAKER”

HOTBOY WES – “GOD FORGIVES, I DON’T”

DOOBIE – “MEDITATION”

TEEJAY – “MERCY”