50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather & Mike Tyson Spoof ‘The Hangover’ In Street King Drink Ad [Video]

STREET KING (Part 1) w/ 50 Cent, Mike Tyson, & Floyd Mayweather

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather spiked Mike Tyson’s drink with 50’s Street King energy drink in this viral video reminiscent of the movie The Hangover as the trio wake up in a hotel room struck by disaster.

An energetic Mike Tyson attempts to remind his cohorts what happened the night before as the scene rewinds to a wild pillow fight with a bunch of ladies that consumed the drink as well.

The comedic ad highlights Tyson’s dancing moves and acting skills as well as the power of 50’s drink. The only person missing from this party is 50 Tyson.

