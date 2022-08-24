‘I Don’t Care’: Suspect In 2016 Kim Kardashian Robbery Has No Remorse

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of the armed robbery suspects accused of robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016 says he doesn’t feel an ounce of remorse for apparently taking “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” to mean “Hold up the Kardashians at gunpoint.”

Yunice Abbas essentially told Vice News that Kardashian was just begging to be robbed after being flashy on social media and treating luxury items like they were disposable trinkets. (Never mind the fact that those trinkets are valuable enough to feed a poor family for who knows how long.)

“I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool in that episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all,’ ” Abbas told Vice News. He said he saw the display of rich people shenanigans just before the robbery in which $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen from Kardashian.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that,” Abbas said. “Guilty? No, I don’t care.”

“I went on the internet, and it’s true, I saw her jewelry, I saw her ring, I saw that she showed it everywhere, and we knew this information through social media,” Abbas continued. “We knew that she was coming for Fashion Week, so we went there to do some more reconnaissance.”

For those who weren’t aware of the alleged robbery that took place during Paris Fashion Week, here’s what Kim said happened, according to NY Daily News:

Kardashian claims she was tied up at the Paris apartment where she was staying and robbed by armed men. She said on a 2020 episode of David Letterman’s Netflix interview show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” that she feared she was going to be raped.

Abbas acknowledged that the alleged ordeal likely traumatized Kardashian. He previously released a book about the robbery in 2020.

Abbas was also pretty chatty about what happened for someone who is still awaiting trial for the robbery along with 11 other men, according to Fox News.

“We got in through the little door that was open on the inside,” Abbas told Vice. “As soon as we got in, we took control of the concierge. We overpowered him. We tied him up. But then we looked for the keys of the bedroom she stayed in.”

“I stayed downstairs, but my two colleagues went upstairs with the concierge to go to Madame Kardashian’s room,” he continued.

I guess the legal system works differently in France because—booooy, you out here snitching on yourself, ain’t ya’?