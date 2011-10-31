CLOSE
Occupy Hip Hop: 10 Of Hip Hop’s Best Protest Anthems

Hip Hop’s Best Protest Anthems

Hip Hop may seem like one big party but through the years, artists have used the medium to address some major social issues. Bringing to light problems ranging from police brutality to racial profiling, rappers such as Public Enemy, N.W.A. and Killer Mike have taken to the mic to give their controversial unedited thoughts. With the “occupy” movement currently going strong worldwide, here are 10 of hip hop’s best fight the power anthems.

