50 Cent Confesses His Love For Gayle King [Photos]

50 Cent Wants To Marry Gayle King

50 Cent has a new wife, according to him at least.

The G-Unit head who’s been making press stops promoting his anti-bullying book and Street King energy shots, was spotted on ‘The Gayle King’ show this morning where he apparently made a love connection.

Donning braids and a suit, 50 tweeted a picture to his followers on Twitter of him cuddling up to the host and calling her the “perfect woman.”

“She’s perfect Her thighs define se####y,her hip’s are just right,her eyes talk to me. Oh and her A** @gayleking”

50 then went on to tweet more pictures of his new love and raved about their connection on Twitter.

Gayle also went along with 50’s joke and responded back,



“Loved having you on the show. See you at home. What do you want for dinner?”

Check out more of Gayle and 50’s love fest below.

