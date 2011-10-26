Khia Accuses Beyonce Of Jacking Her “My Neck, My Back” Video

Khia Attacks Beyonce Over “Party” Video

Florida rapper Khia is back to taking extreme measures in order to stay relevant.

This time the self proclaimed “Queen Of The South” attacked Beyonce on Twitter, claiming Mrs. Knowles-Carter stole the concept of her upcoming “Party” video from Khia’s 2002 video “My Neck, My Back.”

Here are some of Khia’s recent tweets:

That should give you an idea of how Khia feels, but you can read more on her timeline here.

It’s been almost 10 years since Khia’s hit single “My Neck, My Back” or since anyone was thinking about her.

If no one has said it yet…sit down Khia. Just sit down.

The preview of Beyonce’s “Party” video featuring J. Cole and Khia’s “My Neck, My Back” are both posted below if you want to compare the two.