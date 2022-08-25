Vanessa Bryant Wins $16M Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Photos

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, won a significant lawsuit against Los Angeles County after sheriff’s deputies and the fire department shared photos of a fatal crash that killed Bryant and others. Mrs. Bryant was awarded $16 million while another man, Chris Chester, was awarded $15 million.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Vanessa Bryant, 40, and Chris Chester, 48, won their lawsuit on Wednesday (August 24) after just hours of deliberations. Mrs. Bryant lost her husband and eldest daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. Chester lost his wife, Sarah, and their daughter, Payton.

“We’re not here because of an accident,” Bryant’s attorney Craig Lavoie said during closing arguments earlier in the week according to the outlet. “We’re here because of intentional conduct. Intentional conduct by those who were charged with protecting the dignity of Sarah and Payton, and Kobe and Gianna.”

Mrs. Bryant was seen crying in court after the verdict was stated and vacated the premises without offering statements to the throng of press outside the courthouse. She did however post an image on social media in support of winning the matter

Photo: Getty