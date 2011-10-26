J. Cole Visits Fuse TV’s ‘Hoppus On Music’

J. Cole On ‘Hoppus On Music’

Cole World is still out, heavily promoting his #1 debut album and this week the Roc Nation star dropped in on Fuse TV’s ‘Hoppus On Music.’

During his interview with the show’s host Mark Hoppus, J. Cole talked about what it’s like working with Jay-Z and Beyoncé and how it feels to be #1, considering Cole’s debut was released on the same day as Mark’s band Blink-182 released their new album.

J. Cole’s ‘Hoppus On Music’ appearance airs this Friday.

Check out a couple photos from Cole’s visit on the next pages.

