N.O.R.E. Explains Being Left Out of The Hip-Hop Honors

The VH1 Hip-Hop Honors received praise across the board for commemorating one of the most successful Hip-Hop labels of all time. Performers paid homage to some of the label’s greatest successes with performances from Public Enemy, Warren G, Foxy Brown, Onyx, DMX, Method Man and Redman.

While the show was widely accepted as a successful celebration of the label’s 25 year of success, not everyone was satisfied. In particular a rapper from Queens felt left out. Noreaga felt slighted from this year’s program and did what upset celebrities do best these days, he took to his Twitter to vent.

Nore logged in as @Noreaga expressed just how he felt saying,

“I feel invisible!!!!!! I never get noticed, I never get props I deserve!!!”

He continued on his rant, bringing up the production pioneer team of the Neptunes who contributed to his hit “Nothing “, also mentioning that former Def Jam executive, Lyor Cohen, personally tracked him down to sign to the label.

“I bet if they honor the Neptunes my name wouldn’t even come up. They’ll give everybody else props!!! Lyor stalked me to be on Def Jam.”

Not wanting to sound like a hater he ended his rampage with one last tweet saying,

“It’s a good show fu&^ it I’m not a hater just feel invisible but imma manage to manage!!!”

Poor N.O.R.E., he gets no love.

Noreaga released God’s Favorite and N.O.R.E. Y La Familia on Def Jam. Both albums spawned two big hits for the MC, “Nothing” in 2002 and the huge crossover hit, “Oye Mi Canto” in 2006.