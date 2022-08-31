Megan Thee Stallion Threatens Social Media Deletion Because, The Barbz

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Is there a fanbase more devoted, divisive and toxic than that of Nicki Minaj? Case in point. Megan Thee Stallion has threatened to take a break from social media, and The Barbz are at least partly to blame.

Apparently, Megan Thee Stallion was in a whole other convo (a back and forth with her ex-homie Kelsey Nicole) on Tuesday (August 30), when an alleged Minaj stan account entered the chat, and proceeded to get extra disrespectful. After Meg dismissed the Twitter tiff by saying “Don’t feed the roaches,” in a now-deleted tweet, said Barbz-friendly account responded with a vile, “Your mom is being ate by them.”

Twitter and the Hotties quickly gathered the tweeter but the damage had been done (both of Meg’s parents are deceased).

This is where we point out that it was Nicki Minaj who reached out to Megan Thee Stallion to hop on her wave with an appearance on the latter’s “Hot Girl Summer” record in 2019. The song didn’t exactly live up to the hype, though, respectfully.

Eventually, Meg alluded to possibly deleting all her socials so as to avoid potentially catching a case.

“Deleting all apps bc any bitch that’s gone see me gone see me irl or gone see me in court,” she wrote.

Sounds fair. It’s should be noted, though, that she posted some new photos since, so don’t bet on Tina Snow being gone for long, if at all.

In other news, it was recently revealed that the Houston rapper will be making an appearance in the MCU via a role in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

