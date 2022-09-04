Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death In Halifax

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

A famed battle rapper, Pat Stay, has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing in Halifax.

The incident occurred on early Sunday morning (September 4) in downtown Halifax.

CBC News reports:

Halifax Regional Police have not identified Stay as the victim, but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed the news to CBC.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street around 12:36 a.m. AT.

Stay was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Stay was renowned, talented and wll-liked, and participated in the King of the Dot (KODT) battle rap league that was founded in Toronto. He had earned praise from perhaps Canada’s most famed rapper, Drake.

He had recently dropped a diss track against Compton rapper the Game, which earned critical praise.

Most unfortunately, one of Stay’s last messages on Instagram now has a tone of eerie foreshadowing.

“ Imagine if we treated all of our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered,” wrote Stay as the caption for an Instagram selfie on August 31.

Tributes and condolences from fans and notable peers have been pouring in over social media since news of his untimely death. Rest in power Pat Stay.

This story is developing.