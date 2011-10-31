Drake’s “Take Care” Tracklisting Revealed

Take Care Tracklisting

Just a few weeks before Drake’s Take Care album hits stores, the project’s tracklisting has landed online.

As previously reported Take Care was pushed back to November 15 instead of its originally planned October 24 release date.

Now music site Zune has obtained an early copy of the tracklisting that still may be incomplete.

On it we see his track “I’m So Proud Of You” featuring Nicki Minaj but missing are the tracks “Free Spirit” with Rick Ross and “Club Paradise.”

There’s also a supposed Stevie Wonder feature that remains unlisted.

Check out Drake’s reported tracklisting below.

1. ‘Over My Dead Body’

2. ‘Shot For Me’

3. ‘Headlines’

4. ‘Crew Love’ featuring The Weeknd

5. ‘Take Care’ featuring Rihanna

6. ‘Marvin’s Room’

7. ‘Under Ground Kings’

8. ‘We’ll Be fine’

9. ‘Make Me Proud’ featuring Nicki Minaj

10. ‘Lord Knows’ featuring Rick Ross

11. ‘Cameras’

12. ‘Doing It Wrong’

13. ‘The Real Her’ featuring Andre 3000 & Lil Wayne

14. ‘Look What You’ve Done’

15. ‘HYFR’ featuring Lil Wayne

16. ‘Practice’

17. ‘The Ride’

BONUS

18. ‘Hate Sleeping Alone’

19. ‘Untitled’ featuring Lil Wayne