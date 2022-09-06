Dave Chappelle Takes Swipe At Will Smith Over Oscars Slap

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock both addressed the infamous moment at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped rock during the ceremonies over a joke towards Jada Pinkett-Smith. While in England during a joint comedy set, Chappelle took a swipe at Smith and seemingly questioned the actor’s character.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were in Liverpool at the 02 Arena, as reported by The Telegraph. The unavoidable elephant in the room was the Oscars moment, which Rock only reportedly touched on in his set and instead told jokes about dating as a middle-aged man, America’s political woes, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Chappelle’s set focused on the controversy surrounding his Netflix special The Closer, but then turned his attention to Smith.

From The Telegraph:

Instead of dwelling on the episode, though, he unpicked the Oscars debacle and went into protracted rumination mode. “A lot of people forget who Will Smith is.” He gave a recap of Smith’s tough upbringing in west Philadelphia, and career. “Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe.” He added: “I see myself in both men.”

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will do a handful of dates in their joint tour in Europe before Rock returns to the United States to finish out the Ego Death tour.

Photo: Getty