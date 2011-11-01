Things I Didn’t Know A Week Ago Part 5

Last week I learned a lot about the industry. There were artists I had heard about but hadn’t heard, moves that were made that seemed odd and some events that have sparked predictions. I feel enlightened.



T.I. Is An Author

One of the facts I became hip to was T.I.’s novel and it’s importance in his career.

Tip has been on every and any talk show from Chelsea Lately to The View promoting his book Power & Beauty. I think it’s a great strategy to push a book once you leave prison, and considering 50 Cent, Malice and every other rapper that has work in Barnes & Nobles, “author” is the new “emcee.”

